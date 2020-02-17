Over 62000 cases treated under Ayushman Bharat in J&K, Ladakh

Jammu, Feb 17: Financial Commissioner, Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo today reviewed the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in J&K.

It came up in the meeting that over 62000 patients were treated under AB-PMJAY across the union territory of J&K.

The meeting was attended by Bhupinder Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, State Health Agency, AB-PMJAY, J & K; Prof. AG Ahangar, Director SKIMS Srinagar; Dr. Sameer Mattoo, Director Health Services Kashmir; Dr. Renu Sharma, Director Health Services Jammu; Dr. Sunanda Raina, Principal GMC, Jammu; Prof. Parvaiz A. Shah, Principal GMC Srinagar and other officers of State Health Agency. The meeting was attended by all the Chief Medical Officers and Medical Superintendents through Video Conferencing.

The FC, Health directed all CMOs to ensure that no entitled patient is missed out in any empanelled hospital across the Union Territory. He also directed the concerned to clear pendency with regard to first policy period term by or before February 29, 2020. He stressed that the main objective of the program is to achieve the vision of Universal Health Coverage. He urged them to play their role positively in meeting this goal.

The CEO appraised that over 62000 cases have been treated in the 158 empanelled hospitals across the Union Territory of J & K and Ladakh. He further informed the participants that National Health Authority has recently revised Health Benefit Packages (HBP) and the State Health Agency is shifting to HBP 2.0 from March 2020.

Highlighting the benefits of the revised Health Benefit Packages (HBPs), he said that 237 new packages have been introduced, while price increase of 270 packages is also an add-on benefit of this revised package. Besides introduction of stratified, add-on, follow-up procedures and separation of implants/high end consumables are also part of the new package.

Pertinently, AB-PMJAY was launched in December, 2018 here for making health services available at doorsteps of the people. The scheme guarantees provision of health insurance cover to the extent of ? 5.00 lakh to a family floater on cashless basis through an established network of 158 health care providers. There are 613648 AB-PMJAY Beneficiary Family Units across the Union Territories of J & K and Ladakh.