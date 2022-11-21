Srinagar: A new study has revealed that lung cancer has emerged as the most common carcinoma in Kashmir in the last five years.

Titled, `Changing Pattern of Common Cancers in the Last Five Years in Kashmir: A Retrospective Observational Study’, the 2021 study conducted by Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Srinagar, revealed that cancer is emerging as a major health problem in the valley and its diagnosis often leads to catastrophic personal health expenditures.

Over 22,188 patients with histologically documented cancer registered between January 2014 and December 2018.

The study aimed to evaluate the changing trend in the incidence of cancer over the last 5 years in the Kashmir valley.

It was found that the most common cancer reported in the last five years was lung cancer (10. 6 percent). “The other four cancers reported at the regional cancer center at the institute were esophagus (9.1%), stomach (9.0%), breast (6.0%), and colon (3.8%),” the study said.

A senior doctor at the Directorate of Health Services (DHSK) said lung cancer screening programs can widely help at many levels to deal with the situation, especially in the wake of the smoking issue.

“Lung cancers are majorly reported in stage 3 or 4 in the region. Hence, regular lung cancer screening will be making one aware of the alarming stage of tobacco users. As far as the cancer is concerned, early detection is the only way which ensures the best recovery,” he said.

Besides this, the doctor explained at a community level, measures to improve air quality can be undertaken by improving surface transport measures, creating smoking-free, clean air zones, green spaces, and green infrastructure.

“At an individual level, a personal effort to curtail tobacco smoking, reduce exposure to secondhand smoke and maintain a clean personal environment is a good start. Promoting the switch to cleaner cooking methods among the people we interact with will have a long-term impact on the community,” he said.

The health expert also noted that the one silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic was that it has made people well-versed in using face masks.

“The N95 masks can reduce the PM2.5 inhalations by 95-99%. This is a blessing in disguise. A good masking habit with an appropriate fitting N95 mask may be the most cost-effective way of preventing air pollution-related diseases,” he said.