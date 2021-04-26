Oscars 2021: Nomadland wins best picture, Anthony Hopkins wins Best Actor

A quick look at the winners of the 93rd Annual Academy Awards, listed in bold.

Best Picture: Nomadland

Best Director: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Best Supporting Actress: Youn Yuh-jung, Minari

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah

Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman

Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father

Best Animated Feature Film: Soul

Best International Feature Film: Another Round

Best Original Score: Soul

Best Original Song: Fight For You, Judas And The Black Messiah

Best Documentary Feature: My Octopus Teacher

Best Documentary Short: Colette

Best Live Action Short: Two Distant Strangers

Best Animated Short: If Anything Happens I Love You

Best Sound: Sound Of Metal

Best Production Design: Mank

Best Cinematography: Mank

Best Makeup And Hair: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Costume Design: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Film Editing: Sound Of Metal

Best Visual Effects: Tenet

Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award: Tyler Perry




