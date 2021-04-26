Oscars 2021: Nomadland wins best picture, Anthony Hopkins wins Best Actor

A quick look at the winners of the 93rd Annual Academy Awards, listed in bold.
Here are the winners of the 93rd Academy Awards:
Best Picture: Nomadland
Best Director: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Best Supporting Actress: Youn Yuh-jung, Minari
Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah
Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman
Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father
Best Animated Feature Film: Soul
Best International Feature Film: Another Round
Best Original Score: Soul
Best Original Song: Fight For You, Judas And The Black Messiah
Best Documentary Feature: My Octopus Teacher
Best Documentary Short: Colette
Best Live Action Short: Two Distant Strangers
Best Animated Short: If Anything Happens I Love You
Best Sound: Sound Of Metal
Best Production Design: Mank
Best Cinematography: Mank
Best Makeup And Hair: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Costume Design: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Film Editing: Sound Of Metal
Best Visual Effects: Tenet
CommentsJean Hersholt Humanitarian Award: Tyler Perry