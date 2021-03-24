Opening of Tulip Garden: PM Modi appeals people to visit J&K, experience warm hospitality of people

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday appealed people to visit Jammu and Kashmir and visit the Asia’s largest Tulip garden, which will be thrown open tomorrow.

In his tweets, Modi said that March 25 is special for Jammu and Kashmir as the Tulip garden will be thrown open. He said over 15 lakh tulip flowers of more than 64 varieties will bloom in the garden.

Tomorrow, 25th March is special for Jammu and Kashmir. A majestic tulip garden on the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains will open for visitors. The Garden will see over 15 lakh flowers of more than 64 varieties in bloom. pic.twitter.com/LwRPglZ1jO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2021

Whenever you get the opportunity, do visit Jammu and Kashmir and witness the scenic Tulip festival. In addition to the tulips, you will experience the warm hospitality of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/RuZorHWBrO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 24, 2021

