Only 70 per cent target achieved:Uncertainty hits mobile bio-toilet project

Srinagar, Dec 09: Uncertainty has hit ecofriendly mobile bio- toilet project in Jammu and Kashmir.

In April, the J&K government had decided to install 23 mobile bio toilets and complete the project within six months. Thanks to prevailing situation, only 70% target could be achieved in the stipulated timeline.

Tourism Department was directed to install mobile toilets after every 30 km from Banihal to Srinagar along the National Highway and from Peer Ki Gali to Srinagar on Mughal Road. Srinagar, Sonamarg, Gulmarg and Pahalgam were also covered under the project.

However, only 16 mobile bio-toilets have been installed so far. “Two mobile bio toilets have been installed in Gulmarg and Qazigund. One bio toilet each has been installed at Chandanwari checking point, Baramulla, Pahalgam and Srinagar Golf Course,” said a senior official in Tourism Department.

In addition, six bio-toilets have been installed at Peer ki Gali, Ali Abad Sarai and Dabjan. “Each cabin has been installed at an estimated cost of Rs 3.5 lakh,” he said.

The official noted that the department could not complete the target due to the prevailing situation in the valley.

Director Tourism Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani refused to comment.

Sources said there is a dearth of mobile washrooms at different tourist destinations despite huge footfall of visitors every year. According to tourism department data, around 8.5 lakh domestic and foreign tourists visited valley in 2018 while the number was 11 lakh in 2017. In 2015, the number was 9.27 lakh, while in 2016 the number of tourists was 12.12 lakh which is higher than 2018.