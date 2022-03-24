Srinagar: Asserting that the number of militants was fast decreasing in Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh on Thursday said militancy was still alive in the Valley.

Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the J&K Police Marty’s Football tournament final match here, the DGP said the number of militants and militancy related activities had started falling over the past couple of years. “But that doesn’t mean militancy is over. Militancy is still alive but the situation has indeed changed,” he added.

He said as long as guns and grenades were available with the youth, innocent lives will continue to fall.

“I urge youth to shun the path of violence. The youth who are carrying pistols, guns and grenades must give peace a chance. This place has seen enough bloodshed. Elderly, women, children, youth and a large number of security forces personnel including policemen have died in the past 30 years. The violence leads to destruction only,” he added.

He said the police were taking preventive measures to dislodge the militancy infrastructure and also to act against militant supporters. He said the Srinagar youth had played a great role in getting stones replaced with the balls be that football or cricket ball. “This indeed is a good achievement,” he said.

He said that in the tournament, 16 teams participated and today the J & K Bank Football team clinched the title and won the trophy. He said police will also organise the tournaments for female players including young girls.