Just three days after Balasore’s triple train accident which killed 275 people, a goods train derailed at a narrow gauge siding of a private cement company in Odisha’s Bargarh on Monday morning.

The East Coast Railway has said some wagons of a goods train operated by a private cement factory derailed inside the factory premises near Mendhapali of Bargarh district.

According to national media reports, five bogies of a goods train derailed near Mendhapali of Bargarh district on Monday morning.

No casualty or injury to anyone has been reported in the incident, they said.

East Coast Railway (ECoR) officials said that the incident is not connected with the Indian railway system and was reported to be at a private narrow gauge line between Dungri Limestone Mines and Cement Plant of ACC in Bargarh.

“Some wagons of a goods train operated by a private cement factory derailed inside the factory premises near Mendhapali of Bargarh district in Odisha. There is no role of Railways in this matter,” the ECoR said in a statement.