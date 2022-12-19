Srinagar: University of Kashmir today recorded its third consecutive win in the ongoing North Zone Football Tournament in Phagwara, Punjab.

On Saturday, the University of Kashmir defeated CRS University, Jind 3:1. Farhan Pathan, Nayeem Ahmed, and Hayat Bashir scored one goal each for the University of Kashmir.

In the first game, the University of Kashmir defeated SGT University by four goals. In the second match, they defeated Chandigarh University by one goal.

The University of Kashmir has entered the pre-quarterfinal stage. The team will be facing IMT University, Meerut, tomorrow.

The tournament is being organized by GNA University, Phagwara Punjab.

“Playing back-to-back matches is never easy for any team. Boys really showed their character till now. Since we are now in the last 16, we need to be at our best,” said Sajid, Coach, the University of Kashmir.