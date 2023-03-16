Budgam: Police arrested a non-local beggar for kidnapping a kid in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district..

According to police, one lady who was begging in village Dalwash, Khag kidnapped a 4-year-old boy Ahil Ahmad Pandith son of Ghulam Mohi-Din Pandith resident of Dalwash Khag.

Budgam Police arrests a woman for kidnapping 04 years child. @JmuKmrPolice @KashmirPolice pic.twitter.com/F66Dfha3yC — BUDGAM POLICE (@BudgamPolice) March 16, 2023

“The lady concealed him under her scarf. Some women turned suspicious and informed police Station Khag. Meanwhile police party of police station Khag rushed to the spot alongwith lady police personnel, recovered the kidnapped boy from her possession and arrested her on spot,” police said in a statement.

The accused lady has been subsequently identified as Chidi Devi wife of Khana Ram resident of Dhannasar, Hanumangarh Rajasthan.

“Case under FIR number. 17/2023 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Khag and investigation taken up. The boy has been handed over to his parents after medico legal formalities,” police said.