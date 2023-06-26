Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration has made foolproof arrangements to ensure pilgrim safety en route to the cave shrine.

The yatra to the holy shrine will begin on July 1 this year and end on August 31.

Registration for the 62-day-long Amarnath yatra in the UT has begun. At the same time, the administration has ensured various safety measures for the pilgrims. The measures include not allowing any tents, shops, or Langars to be set up in “vulnerable” areas along the route to the Holy Cave.

On July 9 last year, a camp near the Amarnath cave shrine was struck by a flash flood, resulting in the death of at least 17 Yatris. However, for this year’s Amarnath Yatra, the authorities have taken multiple safety and security measures for the well-being of the Yatris.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta has directed all government departments including the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) to prepare well ahead of the commencement of Yatra for its successful conduct this year.

Mehta has directed to mark the disaster-prone areas along the route to Holy Cave and not allow any construction of establishments like tents and shops in those areas for the safety of people.

He asked officials to implement the Supreme Court directions passed in this regard in letter and spirit and give more focus on the stabilization of slopes in vulnerable stretches, construction of footbridges along the yatra track, and repairing of safety fencing

Many places along the route to Cave are vulnerable to disasters like flash floods or avalanches.

There are thousands of tents being installed for the night stay of Yatris and also shops to make purchases. Most of these are run by local Kashmiris who are making their earnings.

“The spot where last year’s unfortunate incident took place, no one will be allowed to erect tents, shops, Langars, and toilets at that place. Yatris will be allowed only in those places which are secure and safe,” a senior J&K government official said.

In another advisory, the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) has advised intending pilgrims to prepare for the Yatra by achieving a high level of physical fitness.

“You are advised to start at least a month before the Yatra at least a 4–5-kilometer morning, evening walk. For improving the oxygen efficiency of your body, you should start doing deep breathing exercises and yoga, particularly Pranayam,” the advisory said.

Yatris have been advised to go for morning walks, do breathing exercises, keep their warm clothes and food items, and keep themselves hydrated.

Langar organizations have been asked to serve only nutritious and healthy meals to the pilgrims en route to the cave shrine.

The SASB has also circulated a menu (permitted, banned), applicable to all langar organizations, food stalls, shops, and other establishments to remain operational during the yatra period.

The meals in the permitted menu included Cereals, Pulses, Green Vegetables, Potato, Saag, Nutrela Soya Chunks), Besan Curry, Plain Dal, Green Salad, Fruits and Sprouts, Plain Rice, Zeera Rice, Khichdi and Nutrela Rice, Roti / Phulka, Dal Roti, Missi Roti, Makki ki Roti (unfried, without oil / butter), Tandoori Roti, Bread / Kulcha / Double Roti, Rusk, Chocolate, Biscuits, Roasted Chana and Jaggery, Sambar, Idli, Uttapam, Poha, Vegetable sandwich (without cream / butter / cheese), Bread Jam, Kashmiri Naan (girda) and steamed Dumplings (vegetable Momos), Herbal Tea, Coffee, Low Fat Curd, Sharbat, Lemon Squash / Water, Low Fat Milk, Fruit Juice, Vegetable Soup, Mineral Water, Glucose (in standard packet form), Kheer (Rice / Sabudana), White Oats (Daliya), Figs, Raisins, Apricots, Other Dry fruits (only roasted / raw), Low Fat Milk Sawain, Honey, Boiled Sweets (candy), Roasted papad, Khakra, Til Ka Ladoo, Dhokla, Chikki (Guchak), Reweri, Phulian Makhane, Murmara, Dry Petha, Amla Muraba, Fruit Muraba and Green Coconut.

In 2022, the 43-day yatra started on June 30 and concluded on Raksha Bandhan.

In total, 3.65 pilgrims performed darshan at the cave shrine of Amarnath in 2022. The figure was the highest in the past five years.