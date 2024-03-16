NIT Sgr faculty member secures patent from Panjab University

SRINAGAR: A faculty member from Department of Physics, National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, Dr. Vijay Kumar and his team have received a patent for their research titled as “Biodegradable Packaging Film and How to Make It” from Panjab University Chandigarh.

The other collaborators of Dr. Kumar include Dr. Vishal Sharma (Panjab University Chandigarh), Dr. Kashma (DAV College, Sector-10, Chandigarh, and Sonal Choudhary (Panjab University Chandigarh).

The whole team was granted a patent for their research titled “Biodegradable Packaging Film and a Process for its Preparation thereof.” Dr. Vijay said that it is a significant milestone for us, marking a culmination of hard work, dedication, and innovative thinking. Developing sustainable solutions has always been a core focus for us, and this patent approval reaffirms our commitment to environmental stewardship, he said.

“Mostly our biodegradable packaging film offers a sustainable alternative to traditional packaging materials, addressing the growing need for eco-friendly solutions in today’s market,” Dr Vijay said. He said that the present invention relates to a biodegradable packaging film comprising agarose, neem gum, hydroxyapatite and polysorbate 80.

“The invention also relates to a process for the preparation of said biodegradable packaging film. The present biodegradable packaging film incorporates natural ingredients and is prepared by green synthesis,” he added. Another team member of the group, Dr. Vishal Sharma said in today’s era, the most pervasive and enduring recent change to the environment is the accumulation and fragmentation of plastics.

“Plastic has lured humans due to its empowered quality of life whether it is through the ease of packaging or due to its flexibility, longevity, plasticity, or its overall convenience to humans,” she said.

Dr Sharma said that however, on the contrary, the plastics have proved to be very harmful for humans, animals, and plants. Plastic causes harm to the habitat in the form of pollution, space-usage, contamination, and its quality of persistence. They further cause serious health issues due to Bisphenol A (BPA) and phthalates which leech into the water and finally to the complete environment.

In view of the above, there exists a need in the state of the art to provide a packaging film, which is prepared by a completely green method as well as natural materials. Dr Kashma said that the present packaging films do not cause adverse effects on the environment like plastic and aluminium packaging. Our team has used green methods and green materials for the synthesis of packaging film.

“The present packaging film offers excellent breathability, which allows oxygen to pass through and keep the food fresh for a long time without causing the ill effect. The packaging film possesses beautiful flexibility and translucent appearance that makes it very useful for commercialization,” Dr Kashma said.

The team also extended heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has contributed to this achievement, from our research and development team to our partners and supporters,” the members said.