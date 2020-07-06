NIA files chargesheet: ‘Davinder Singh was in touch with Pak High Commission officials’

Srinagar: Months after Jammu and Kashmir Police DSP, Davinder Singh was arrested, the National investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet against the tainted cop and five others in the UAPA case.

In it, the NIA said the accused Davinder Singh was “in touch with certain officials of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi through secure social media platforms.”

A spokesperson of the agency said that that the investigation revealed that Davinder was being “groomed by Pakistani officials for obtaining sensitive information.”

The other accused in the case who have been chargesheeted are two Hizb militants Naveed Mushtaq alias Babu, Rafi Ahmed Rather and a law student Irfan Shafi Mir. The three were arrested on January 11 with the DSP from a checkpoint on the highway at Wanpoh area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

Ex-president of cross-LoC trade Tanveer Ahmed Wani and Syed Irfan Ahmed have also been chargesheeted.

“The investigation has revealed that accused were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by the Pakistan-based militant organization Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Pakistani State Agencies to commit violent acts and to wage war against the Union of India,” the NIA spokesperson said.

The investigation, he added, has revealed that certain officials of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi were in constant touch with Irfan Shafi Mir to provide him funds to organise seminars in J&K to mobilise the masses against Government of India.

Irfan Shafi Mir also used to facilitate visa applications for a number of Kashmiris for their visit to Pakistan.

The DSP, as per NIA, was allegedly giving a safe passage to militants in lieu of money.

This is for the first time that a serving copy of J&K police department has been accused of being in touch with Pakistan embassy.

Due for a promotion, the cop was suspended after he was caught red-handed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police with militants. A week later, the NIA took over probe.

The fifth person to be arrested was Naveed’s brother Irfan Mushtaq. He was held on January 23 for allegedly being part of the conspiracy. Ex-president of cross-LoC trade Tanveer Ahmed Wani was the sixth accused. His role had come under scanner for giving money to Hizb militant Naveed Babu, a former Special Police Officer, who left police to join militant ranks.

All the chargesheeted accused have been booked under Sections 18, 19, 20, 38 & 39 of the UA(P) Act, Sections 7/25 of Arms Act, Sections 3 & 4 of the Explosive Substance Act.

Last month, a massive controversy erupted after Davinder Singh was granted bail by a Delhi court after the Delhi Police failed to file chargesheet in another case. The NIA later issued a clarification that Singh had not been bailed out in the main case.