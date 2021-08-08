NIA searches at multiple locations in J&K

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday carried out searches at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

An NIA official related to the probe said that the agency sleuths along with the CRPF are carrying out searches at multiple locations in several districts.

The official, however, remained tight-lipped on sharing the details of the case.

An agency source said that the NIA is carrying out the searches at the premises linked to senior members of the banned terror outfit Jamaat-e-Islami.

The source said that the searches are underway in at least 40 locations. The source said that searches are being carried out in Doda, Budgam, Kishtwar, Ramban, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Shopian, Rajouri and other districts of the union territory.