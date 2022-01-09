Union health minister Mansukh Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Sunday NEET-PG counselling for 2021-2022 will start from 12 January.

In a statement on Facebook, the health minister said the move will give more strength to the country in its fight against the coronavirus disease. “My best wishes to all the candidates.”

There is an “urgent need” to begin the admission process, the apex court had said on Friday.

The order came as a relief for the Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association (FORDA), which has recently led a weeks-long protest over the delay in starting of NEET-PG counselling that majorly affected healthcare services in government hospitals across the country, especially Delhi.