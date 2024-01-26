SRINAGAR: Light rain and snowfall occurred in the higher reaches of Kashmir, including Gulmarg, on Friday, while the weather forecast predicts more precipitation in the coming days, bringing an end to the extended dry spell in Jammu and Kashmir.

Snowfall was reported in Gulmarg, as well as in parts of Kupwara and Kangan in Ganderbal. Additionally, Srinagar experienced light traces of rain early in the morning.

“As expected, light rain and snow occurred at a few higher reaches,” a meteorological department official said.

He said partly to generally cloudy weather with light rain and snow at isolated higher reaches till the afternoon was expected today and improvement thereafter.

“On January 27, partly to generally cloudy weather with the possibility of light snow was expected at isolated higher reaches towards late evening. On January 28–29, generally cloudy weather with the possibility of light to moderate rain or snow was expected at many places,” he said.

