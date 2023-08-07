On the opening Ceremony of the International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir at the auditorium of Spiritual Growth Centre in Katra, J&K, the renowned Actor, Theatre Practitioner, Broadcaster, Filmmaker, Founder / Director of Kashmir World Film Festival (KWFF), Chairman of Actors’ Creative Theatre (ACT), was honored with the Kundal Lal Saigal Cine Award – 2023.

The 2 days Festival was organised by Universal Film Makers Council (Karnataka) and Harman Cultural & Educational Society (Jammu).

Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan, an eminent actor, theatre practitioner, filmmaker, and film activist, has left an indelible mark on the world of performing arts. With a career spanning over four decades, Khan has garnered numerous accolades for his exceptional contributions to the realms of theatre, television, and filmmaking. His relentless dedication to promoting artistic expression and his passion for nurturing talent have made him a stalwart in the industry.

Mushtaaque’s journey began at a tender age when he first stepped foot on the stage. From those early years, he has evolved into a multifaceted professional, leaving audiences enthralled with his powerful performances.

Throughout his illustrious career, Khan has been a trailblazer in the field of theatre and filmmaking, captivating audiences with his exceptional talent both on stage and screen.

Mushtaaque’s achievements extend beyond the stage, with his remarkable contributions to television and filmmaking. As an empaneled producer and director for Doordarshan, India’s national broadcaster, he has helmed numerous teleplays, telefilms, and serials. His creative vision and storytelling prowess have resulted in a captivating body of work that reflects the diverse cultural tapestry of Jammu & Kashmir.

Mushtaaque’s impact extends beyond his artistic endeavors. He has actively contributed to the cultural landscape of Jammu & Kashmir through his involvement in various organizations and advisory committees. As the Creative Director of ‘Actors’ Creative Theatre’ (ACT), one of the oldest and largest cultural organizations in Kashmir, he has nurtured and mentored countless emerging talents, providing them with a platform to showcase their skills and explore their artistic potential.

As Mushtaaque himself humbly reflects : “The stage, the camera, and the audience have been my companions throughout this remarkable journey. I am honored to have played my part in enriching the cultural fabric of Jammu & Kashmir. This recognition motivates me to keep pushing the boundaries of artistic expression and continue my lifelong commitment to the Cinematic Arts.”