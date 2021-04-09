Motorcyclist critically injured in Bijbehara mishap

Bijebhera): A 25-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in a road accident that took place in Tulkhan area of Bijbehara in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, officials said on Friday.

Officials said that a motorcycle bearing registration number (JK14E-4172) driven by Jamid Hussain Dar, son of Abdul Rehman Dar from Aishmuji Kulgam was hit by unknown vehicle at Tulkhan area of Bijbehara, resulting in grievous injuries to him.

The official said that he was rushed to Sub District Hospital (SDH) Bijbehara wherefrom he was referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment—(KNO)