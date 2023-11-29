While the weather was mainly clear on Tuesday, there were light rains during the night. “There was a brief spell of light rains particularly in south Kashmir and light snowfall in mountains during the period (intervening night of) November 27 and 28. During the day there was no major activity,” said director of MeT, Mukhtar Ahmad.

There was a brief spell of overnight light rains and snowfall over higher reaches in south Kashmir with a fresh western disturbance expected to bring more rains on Wednesday in J&K, the meteorological department said.

He said that a fresh western disturbance is approaching Jammu and Kashmir from Wednesday.

“There are chances of light rains in plains and light snowfall over higher reaches. The main activity of the system would be over south Kashmir and Chenab valley. There is also possibility of moderate rains in Chenab valley,” he said.

The night temperatures have improved in Kashmir due to cloudiness and till December 1, the weather will remain cloudy which will lead to improvement in night temperatures.

“However, the day temperatures will witness a fall of around 6-7 degrees. There will be drastic reduction in minimum temperatures after December 1 and the cold will intensify,” he said.

A MeT update said that Srinagar recorded a minimum of 3.9°C during the night, some 4.8°C above normal.

The tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded a low of 1.2°C while the ski resort of Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 0.2°C, some 2.9°C above normal. The northern district of Kupwara recorded a low of 3.0°C which was 4.1°C above normal.