Missing Srinagar scholar has joined Hizb: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police Tuesday said that the missing PhD scholar from Bemina area of Srinagar has joined Hibul Mujahideen outfit and if his family members would bring him back, he won’t be arrested.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said: “Yes, as per our reports, Hilal Ahmed, a Ph.D scholar from Bemina area of Srinagar has joined Hizbul Mujahideen outfit. If his family brings him back, we will not arrest him.”

On June 13, Hilal, who waspursuing PhD from Kashmir University, went for trekking along with five other youth to Naranag area of Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. All his five friends returned home on the same evening except Hilal.

There were no whereabouts of Hilal since them. Being an orphan, his family members had been moving from pillar to post besides staging protests that their son should be brought back.

Only yesterday, his family members had urged the LG led administration and other security agencies to bring their son back for the sake of humanity.

Quoting sources, news agency KNO reported that Hilal was a close friend of slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Junaid Sehrai, who was killed in an encounter at Nawa Kadal area of Srinagar’s old city and must have got attracted towards joining militancy after Sehrai’s killing.

However, police sources said that Hilal’s family would be urged to make appeals to their son to return home. “If he accepts his family’s requests, his home coming would be facilitated smoothly and he won’t be arrested or put behind bars,” police sources said.