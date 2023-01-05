Srinagar: Minimum temperature dropped to -6.4°C in Srinagar, which is the 2nd lowest in last 5 years in the month of January.

In 2021, the city had recorded a minimum temperature of -8.8°C on 31 January.

Check out today’s minimum temperatures recorded in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh:

Kashmir Region:

Srinagar = -6.4°C

Qazigund = -6.2°C

Pahalgam = -9.2°C

Kupwara = -6.2°C

Kokernag = -4.4°C

Gulmarg = -7.5°C

Anantnag = NA

Khudwani = NA

Ganderbal = NA

Bandipora = NA

Baramulla = -4.6°C

Gulmarg (Kongdoori Station) = NA

Budgam = NA

Pampore = -8.0°C

Awantipora = -8.2°C

Srinagar Airport = -3.9°C

Kulgam = NA

Shopian = NA

NA = Not Available

Jammu Region:

Jammu = 3.0°C

Banihal = 5.2°C

Batote = 3.0°C

Katra = 4.6°C

Bhaderwah = -0.4°C

Kathua = 4.8°C

Poonch = 2.3°C

Kishtwar = 3.1°C

Ramban = 3.2°C

Reasi = 2.6°C

Samba = 3.9°C

Chatha = 4.4°C

Udhampur = 0.4°C

Jammu Airport = 3.6°C

Ladakh:

Leh = -15.2°C

Kargil = -16.9°C

Drass = NA

Thoise = -17.6°C

Base Camp = -15.8°C

Grakone = -10.5°C

Khaltse = -12.5°C

Padum = -25.3°C

Diskit Nubra = -15.0°C

Chuchot Yokma = -16.1°C

Stakna = NA

Upshi = -15.5°C

Tangtse Durbuk = -18.1°C

Nyoma = -22.5°C