Srinagar: Minimum temperature dropped to -6.4°C in Srinagar, which is the 2nd lowest in last 5 years in the month of January.
In 2021, the city had recorded a minimum temperature of -8.8°C on 31 January.
Check out today’s minimum temperatures recorded in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh:
Kashmir Region:
Srinagar = -6.4°C
Qazigund = -6.2°C
Pahalgam = -9.2°C
Kupwara = -6.2°C
Kokernag = -4.4°C
Gulmarg = -7.5°C
Anantnag = NA
Khudwani = NA
Ganderbal = NA
Bandipora = NA
Baramulla = -4.6°C
Gulmarg (Kongdoori Station) = NA
Budgam = NA
Pampore = -8.0°C
Awantipora = -8.2°C
Srinagar Airport = -3.9°C
Kulgam = NA
Shopian = NA
NA = Not Available
Jammu Region:
Jammu = 3.0°C
Banihal = 5.2°C
Batote = 3.0°C
Katra = 4.6°C
Bhaderwah = -0.4°C
Kathua = 4.8°C
Poonch = 2.3°C
Kishtwar = 3.1°C
Ramban = 3.2°C
Reasi = 2.6°C
Samba = 3.9°C
Chatha = 4.4°C
Udhampur = 0.4°C
Jammu Airport = 3.6°C
Ladakh:
Leh = -15.2°C
Kargil = -16.9°C
Drass = NA
Thoise = -17.6°C
Base Camp = -15.8°C
Grakone = -10.5°C
Khaltse = -12.5°C
Padum = -25.3°C
Diskit Nubra = -15.0°C
Chuchot Yokma = -16.1°C
Stakna = NA
Upshi = -15.5°C
Tangtse Durbuk = -18.1°C
Nyoma = -22.5°C