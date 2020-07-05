Militants killed in Kulgam gunfight test positive for COVID19: Police

Srinagar: Police on Sunday said that the slain militants killed in Kulgam gunfight on Saturday have test positive for COVID19.

“Apropos to our earlier press note regarding the killing of two militants in an encounter at village Arreh area of Kulgam, it is further informed that while carrying out the medico-legal formalities the samples of the killed militants were taken and sent for Covid-19 test,” police said in a statement.

They said that the test reports were received from CD Hospital Srinagar and both the killed militants were confirmed as Coronavirus positive.

“Pertinently, since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic and to ensure the safety of people from inherent risk of contracting the infection, the burial of the killed militants is carried out at designated places. Medico-legal formalities are strictly followed in respect of such killed militants which includes post-mortem, DNA and Covid-19 tests,” police said.

Police said that the burial of the slain militants will be carried as per Covid-19 protocol at Baramulla.