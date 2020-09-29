Militants attack security forces in Anantnag

Anantnag: Militants attacked a team of security forces in Marhama village in Bijbehara belt of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday. However, no loss of life or injury was reported, police said.

“Around 12 noon, militants fired upon a party of Army’s Rashtriya Rifles near Higher Secondary Marhama in Anantnag,” a police official said.

The security forces retaliated following which the militants fled the spot, he said.

“There are no reports of any loss of life or injury,” he said, adding that more reinforcement has been rushed to the spot and the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers—(KNO)