Militant killed in Pulwama gunfight

Pulwama: A militant has been killed in an encounter that broke out between militants and government forces in Hakripora village of Kakapora belt in South kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday.

An official said that one militant has been killed in an exchange of fire while as operation is on in the area.

Earlier an official said that a joint team of Police, army’s 50 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter.

Earlier two militants were killed in an encounter in Melhoora Shopian—(KNO)