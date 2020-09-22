Militant killed in Budgam gunfight

Budgam: A militant has been killed in an ongoing encounter that broke out between militants and government forces in Nowgar Chrar-e-Sharief area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Monday evening officials said.

An official said that an unidentified militant has been killed in the operation.

Earlier, an official said that a joint team of Police, army’s 53 RR and 181 Bn CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

“As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them, triggering an encounter,” the officials said. “In the initial exchange of firing, a solider sustained injuries, who has been evacuated to army’s 92 base hospital Srinagar.”—(KNO)