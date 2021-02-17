Mild quake hits parts of Ladakh

Srinagar: An earthquake measuring 3.5 on the Richter Scale jolted parts of Ladakh late on Tuesday night, forcing people to rush out of their homes in panic.

Officials on Wednesday said that tremors measuring 3.5 on Richter Scale hit parts of Ladakh at around 2155 hrs on Tuesday.

“The epicenter of the earthquake was 32 km from Leh,” they said, adding the depth of the quake was 10 km.

Earthquakes have caused massive damage in J&K in the past as it is located in a highly sensitive seismological region.

In 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale caused massive damage on both the sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K.