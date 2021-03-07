Earthquake of magnitude 2.9 hits JK

An earthquake of magnitude 2.9 on the Richter scale hit Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 4:40 am near Doda.

Officials of the disaster management authority said an earthquake measuring 2.9 on the Richter scale occurred at 4.40 a.m. on Sunday whose coordinates are latitude 33.0 degrees north and longitude 75.86 degrees east.

“The epicenter of the earthquake was located near Bhalessa in Doda district of J&K,” officials said adding that no casualty or damage to property was received from anywhere

Seismologically, the Valley is situated in an earthquake-prone region where tremors have wrought havoc in the past.