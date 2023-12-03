SRINAGAR: Both night and day temperatures have seen a slight improvement at multiple locations across the Valley, with the weather forecast indicating a dip in the mercury and no significant activities expected until December 10.

Gulmarg, the famous ski resort, recorded the coldest temperature in Kashmir at minus 3.0 degrees Celsius.

However, Srinagar saw a slight improvement compared to the previous night, with the mercury settling at 4.8 degrees Celsius, up from 4.5 degrees Celsius.

In Qazigund, the temperature settled at 3.4 degrees Celsius, an increase from the previous night’s 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Meteorological department data reveals that Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, a slight improvement from the previous night’s 0.5 degrees Celsius.

Kupwara and Kokernag stations reported minimum temperatures of 2.3 degrees Celsius and 2.2 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Most stations across Kashmir noted a slight improvement in temperature, with Srinagar recording 13.3 degrees Celsius today, compared to yesterday’s 10.0 degrees Celsius.

In Qazigund, a maximum temperature of 12.0 degrees Celsius was recorded, up from yesterday’s 7.4 degrees Celsius. Pahalgam’s mercury settled at 11.2 degrees Celsius, an increase from yesterday’s 7.1 degrees Celsius.

Kupwara reported a maximum temperature of 14.3 degrees Celsius, higher than yesterday’s 12.2 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded 9.5 degrees Celsius, up from last day’s 7.0 degrees Celsius.

Gulmarg also saw a slight improvement today, with the mercury settling at 2.0 degrees Celsius compared to yesterday’s 1.2 degrees Celsius.

Director of the Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, informed KNO that the minimum temperature is expected to drop in Kashmir, with dry and cloudy weather anticipated until December 10.

The weather is predicted to remain mostly cloudy until December 07, following which it will be partly to generally cloudy until December 10. (KNO)