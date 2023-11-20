Srinagar: For years, 22-year-old Farhaan Muneer has been training hard to build his physique.

A resident of Khayam Srinagar, Farhaan gradually started feeling changes in his body after he transformed himself from a skinny to a chiseled lad.

Simultaneously, what Farhaan observed was that he could easily pull heavy weights.

This is when he started getting serious about the game of powerlifting and bodybuilding

Come 2022. Farhaan has been awarded as the youngest certified trainer in Kashmir by Global Indian Fitness Federation.

“It was a kind of coincidence with me. I would hit the gym just for a good physique but then I started getting interested in bodybuilding. I learned about bodybuilding from my gurus and last year I was awarded a certificate by the Global Indian Fitness Federation,” he said.

Guided by an unyielding determination and aim to make a mark in the world of powerlifting, Farhan has embarked on a rigorous training regimen that would shape his destiny.

“I spend almost four hours daily training in the gym. From bench presses to heavy squats, I am currently able to pull heavy weights. My record in bench press so far is 150 Kgs, 250Kgs in deadlift and 220 Kgs in squats,” he said.

Apart from training fitness freaks, Farhaan is simultaneously preparing for mega championships in the game of powerlifting in coming years

“I am currently preparing for various powerlifting championships. My goal is to bag titles in international powerlifting events. I am being prepared by the experts in the field,” he said.

Beyond his personal achievements, Farhaan has become an inspiration for aspiring athletes in Kashmir.

He currently is also preparing youth, particularly in powerlifting and bodybuilding competitions to be held at the state level in India.

“Our youth have the potential to make a career in this sport, so I am on my mission to prepare youth to compete at bigger levels. The only lesson I give to my clients is to give up smoking and other drug abuse as only then their body will respond to the diet and fitness regime,” Farhaan said.