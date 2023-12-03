SRINAGAR: In an effort to eliminate the drug problem in Jammu and Kashmir, the police department has escalated its crackdown on drug traffickers and peddlers in the Valley, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Central Kashmir Range, Sujeet Kumar said on Saturday.

Speaking to media persons in Srinagar, Kumar said that the police is working actively to eliminate the drug menace from the region. “We are working swiftly to nab the drug mafia and have made significant progress in recent times.”

“We have arrested drug peddlers and seized their properties as well, and have also established drug de-addiction centers for the victims,” he said, adding that police have been conducting counseling sessions for drug addicts and involving religious scholars to raise awareness regarding the harmful effects of drugs.

“The role of the media is also crucial in curbing the drug menace. We need to spread more and more awareness among the public about the ramifications of using the drugs,” he added.

(With inputs from KNO)