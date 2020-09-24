Mass Communication to Gender Sanitization: J&K government mulls to introduce 11 new subjects in Class XI, XII

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir administration is mulling to introduce 11 new subjects at the higher secondary level.

Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (BOSE) is presently offering 52 subjects at the senior secondary level. It has sent a proposal to the administration for introducing 11 new subjects in class 11th and 12th.

An official of the Education Department said that there was a huge demand for these subjects.

“The plan for introducing new subjects in senior secondary schools was already in place for the last four years, but due to certain reasons, it did not materialize. This year the process is going on and the government will soon introduce the subjects in schools to keep the students abreast of the latest developments around the world,” the official said.

The 11 new subjects include Business Administration, Rural Education, Mass Communication, Tourism, Bio-chemistry, Bio-Resources, Fisheries, Disaster management, Gender Sanitization, Social work, and Library science.

Heritage craft, Graphic design, Creative Writing and Translation, Fine Arts, Engineering Graphics, Artificial Intelligence, and Legal Studies can also be introduced at the senior secondary level.

“Introducing new subjects in school education and ongoing subjects in more schools. This is just a proposal at the preliminary stage. All the suggestions are welcomed and will be considered,” Principal Secretary School Education and Skill Development Asgar Samoon tweeted.

Directorates of School Education, Kashmir, and Jammu have sought the creation of additional 2915 positions to be filled on an ad hoc basis. Nearly 2225 are required in Kashmir Division while 690 are required in Jammu Division.

Moreover, 2277 posts are to be filled for the subjects which are already introduced.

BOSE Secretary Riyaz Ahmad told The Kashmir monitor that the proposal is in the preliminary stage. “It cannot be said in which session it will be introduced. We are waiting for the formal notice. We need to explore certain things. Weought to see the availability of teachers, infrastructure, and study material,” he said.