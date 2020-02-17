Mapping, demarcation of Jehlum, Tawi flood basins;Adv Bhatnagar reviews progress of preliminary work

Jammu, Feb 17: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today reviewed the progress of preliminary work for the mapping and demarcation of flood basins along Jehlum and Tawi rivers, here in a meeting at Civil Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner Secretary, Jal Shakti, I&FC, A.K. Sahu; Chief Engineer I&FC, Kashmir, MM Shahnawaz; Chief Engineer I&FC, Jammu, Ashok Sharma; Director CWC, Jammu, S.K Sharma and other officials of the concerned department.

The Advisor stressed upon the officials to expedite the preliminary works for the mapping of river basins and catchment areas to save human inhabitations from flood water by devising an effective action plan.

The meeting discussed several scientific measures for reducing the risk in flood prone areas.

The Advisor directed the officials to work out plans for risk reduction, risk communication, besides other preventive measures in a coordinated manner. He said it would help to develop a reliable flood warning system.

Advisor Bhatnagar underscored the need for full utilization of the material regarding mitigation measures to minimize the flood risks and impacts.

The Advisor asked the officials to prepare action plan for upcoming peak discharge season of rivers (summer and monsoon) to facilitate de-silting of the river beds through dredging within stipulated time frame.

The meeting was informed that several dredgers have been imported to carry out necessary dredging in the river beds.

Commissioner Secretary, Jal Shakti, I&FC, AK Sahu, informed the meeting that it is mandatory to declare Floor Basin of rivers under Jammu & Kashmir Water Resources (Regulation & Management) Act, 2010, adding that flood management is very critical issue in J&K as the place is prone to severe floods like that of 2014.