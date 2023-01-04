Srinagar: Panic gripped 22- year-old Basit Amin Mir when his exotic Persian cat fell ill.

When all efforts to revive the animal failed, a vet advised Mir to buy another cat of the same breed to save its life.

Mir, an avid animal lover from Rawalpora Srinagar, sold his two-wheeler to buy a cat. “The vet gave two options, either to be prepared for surgery or get another one of same breed. I was a student and didn’t have any income. Finally, I sold my two-wheeler to manage a certain amount,” he said.

Come 2022, Mir completely devoted his time to pets. He now owns a franchise of the world’s largest pet outlet in Kashmir.

“I sold my scooty at Rs 50,000 and managed to buy two pets. After breeding them, today I have a state-of-the-art pet house. I am a franchise owner of New PetSky, which is a Dubai-based Pet brand,” he said.

Mir currently has at least 25 breeds of exotic cats in his pet house. They include Ragdoll, Persian cat, British shorthair, Birman, Siamese, Scottish fold, American short hair, Siberian, Exotic shorthair, Russain blue, Bombay, Manx, and others. “These cats have been imported from various countries and fortunately Kashmir’s climate suits them,” he said.

Mir has even employed a vet for medical attention of pets. “A vet from New Delhi regularly visits Kashmir for a checkup of pets. We also have hi-tech machinery. It includes an Ultrasound machine, grooming machine, and other diagnostic equipment,” he said.

To popularize the pet culture in Kashmir, he is selling exotic varieties at cheaper rates. “Against a market rate of over Rs 20,000 per cat, I offer them at just Rs 5000. Since I breed them, the extra charges of shipping and other expenses are excluded at my pet outlet,” he said.

Apart from introducing exotic varieties, Mir is simultaneously taking care of native breeds of cats and dogs by rescuing them and encouraging adoption.

He said they have rescued over 150 cats and many strays in the last one year who were suffering from various diseases.

“These cats or dogs were either hit by vehicles or suffered some disease. We invite people for their adoption. Animals also deserve love and care. People should come forward for adopting them,” he said.