A man was killed by a tiger in Bihar’s Valmiki Tiger Reserve (VTR) in Bihar on Friday, making him the eighth victim in the last 27 days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim, Sanjay Mahto, was attacked when he went out to an agriculture field in the Damro Govardhan village under the Ram Nagar police station.

Locals said that his neck bone was broken and bite marks made by the tiger were found also on the neck.

On Thursday night, the same tiger is suspected to have killed a 12-year-old girl while she was sleeping in her house in Sihni village under Baghi Panchayat.

All eight victims were reported from villages surrounding the tiger reserve.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the forest department of West Champaran district has constituted a 400-member team to tranquilise the tiger.