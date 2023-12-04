A shocking video has emerged from Hyderabad that shows a dead lizard in a biryani ordered from a local restaurant. The video was posted on social media by Vishwa Aditya, who lives in Amberpet area and has gone viral, sparking a debate on X and other platforms. The minute-long video shows the reptile lying lifeless in the plate, which was about to be eaten by one of the family members of the social media users. The family had used Zomato to order the dish and the platform reacted to it.

The clip shows a family member holding the plate with rice, with the body of the lizard amidst the chicken biryani. Mr Aditya also shared screenshots of the conversation he had with Zomato, which showed that the order was placed at Bawarchi Biryani.

Even the packaging from ‘Bawarchi’ was documented and shared along with the footage.

Social media users were livid and slammed the restaurant.

“Have you eaten it?” one user sought to know. “Famous restaurants ignoring the quality,” commented another.

Some users posted GIFs and memes expressing shock at the news. Others wanted to know why action hasn’t been taken against the restaurant.

Responding to the viral tweet, delivery platform Zomato said, “We have identified the issue and spoken to the customer. We take this very seriously and are working on appropriate next steps.”

According to local outlets, this is not the first time that the restaurant has faced such accusation. In May last year, municipal corporation officials had conducted a raid on Bawarchi restaurant after a complaint by a BJP corporator who claimed to have found a lizard in the biryani ordered from there.