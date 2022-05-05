Two people were killed instantly, one among them blown to pieces, after the tyre of a JCB exploded while it was being filled with air in Raipur, Chhattisgarh.

A CCTV footage of the gory incident has gone viral showing Rajpal and Pranjan blown away to death after the tyre explodes. The blast was so severe that both the employees present near the tyre were thrown into the air. While one was blown to pieces, another died in the hospital.

The incident took place at around 3:30 pm on Tuesday when one of the two was sitting on top of the tyre while filing it with air. The other person also joined him hardly aware what was about to happen.

Here is the CCTV video. (Warning: Graphic visuals, viewer discretion is advised)

