Major infiltration bid foiled along IB in Samba: BSF

Samba: The Border Security Force on Sunday claimed to have foiled a major infiltration bid along International border in Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, BSF spokesperson said that on the intervening night of 26-27 September, alert troops of BSF foiled another major infiltration bid from Pakistan side in Samba Sector.

“Movement of a group of five militants was noticed in Pakistan side of the International boundary in Samba sector by alert BSF troops. This is the second attempt of infiltration through the Samba sector by the terrorist group after 14/15 September foiled attempt,” he said.

He said that during night hours taking advantage of the darkness, a heavily armed group of five militants tried to enter into Indian territory but were engaged by alert BSF troops.

The spokesperson said the BSF troops challenged them to stop on which they started firing on BSF party with Pakistan Ranger posts also giving them backup fire.

“BSF alert troops fired on the infiltrating ANEs with coordinated effective fire, however, they managed to flee back to Pakistan territory. With this, BSF foiled another possible infiltration bid of armed militants from Pakistan side well supported by Pakistan Rangers,” he added—(KNO)