Major blunder in NEET 2020 exam results revealed, All India topper declared as failed

In what turned out to be an embarrassment for the National Testing Agency (NTA), a candidate who topped the NEET 2020 exam was declared as failed.

Mridul Rawat, who was declared failed in the first marksheet, actually turned out to be the All India Topper in the ST category.

He then challenged the result NTA and after rechecking of the OMR sheet and Answer Key, it was found that he is an All India Topper.

A resident of Gangapur town of Sawai Madhopur district in Rajasthan, the 17-year-old found that he scored 329 marks out of 720. However, after the rechecking, it turned out that Rawat has scored 650 out of 720 marks in the NEET 2020 result declared by NTA on October 16.

According to Mridul, his All India rank in General Category is 3577.

Even after the rechecking, another mistake was spotted in the second marksheet by Mridul issued by the NTA. In the revised marksheet, the sum of his marks shows 650 but only three hundred twenty-nine were written in words.

NTA declared the result for the NEET 2020 last week. The result included both September 13 and October 14 attempts. The counselling will be held by the National Medical Commission (NMC) which has replaced the Medical Council of India (MCI). Those who have secured 50 percentile or above are considered successful, however, seats in medical and dental colleges are offered based on merit-based counselling.

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test or NEET is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in medical and allied fields in all medical colleges. NEET 2020 was held on 13 September in pen and paper mode. This year more than 14 lakh students attended for NEET 2020.