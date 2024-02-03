Lt Governor releases Dr Ramesh Tamiri’s book “Pakistan Invasion on J&K”

JAMMU, FEBRUARY 03: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released the book titled `Pakistan Invasion on J&K (1947-48)- Untold Story of Victims’, authored by Dr Ramesh Tamiri, at Raj Bhawan today.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor congratulated the author and the editorial team and extended his best wishes for their future endeavors.

“Kashmir After Kalhana”, a book on the historical landscape of Kashmir written by veteran critical historian Dr. R L Bhat was also released.

Those who were present on the occasion were Dr Ramesh Tamiri, Anil Bhat, Rajesh Dhar, Vinay Koul, Sh Ankur Bagati, and Deepak Raina.

Later, a delegation of Hindu Education Society Kashmir led by its President Prof. B.L Zutshi called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

The delegation apprised the Lt Governor on the issue of reinstatement of Gandhi Memorial College Srinagar under the management of the society.

Members of HESK including Prof Ashok Aima, former Vice Chancellor of the Central University of Jammu; S.K Raina; Virender Raina, and Daleep Mattoo were also present.