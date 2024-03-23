LS polls: 3 more candidates file nomination for Udhampur seat

KATHUA, MARCH 22: Three more candidates today filed their nomination papers from the Udhampur Lok Sabha constituency for the first phase of Parliamentary elections scheduled to be held in Jammu and Kashmir on April 19.

The candidates, including Amit Kumar and Tilak Raj, both from the Bahujan Samaj Party, and Swarn Veer Singh Jaral as an Independent candidate, filed their nomination papers in the office of the Returning Officer today.

With the filing of nomination papers by three candidates today, the total number of candidates who have filed their candidature for 4-Udhampur PC goes to five.

The last day for filing nomination papers is March 27, 2024, from 11:00 AM to 03:00 PM.