LS poll: Election training of employees conducted at Anantnag

ANANTNAG: Today, a general election training of employees of District Anantnag was organized in two shifts at seven different venues.

These venues included Government Degree College for Women Anantnag, Dak Bunglow, Government Degree College Kokernag, Government Degree College Bijbehara, Town Hall Ashmuqam, Town Hall Achabal and Rasool Mir Auditorium Doru.

The training was imparted by Election master trainers headed by Dr Arshad Ahmad Salroo, State Level Master Trainer.

The main focus points during the training sessions were related to poll eve duties and poll day responsibilities of Presiding and polling officers. Also, an Electronic Voting Machines demonstration was done.

Officials were also trained on the use of different statutory forms and envelopes to be used during the elections.

Notably, the election related staff of district Anantnag has been election trained in sessions prior to this. Further training shall be provided as per requirement.