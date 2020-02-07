Low speed internet fails to cheer up e-commerce sector in Kashmir



Srinagar, Feb 7: J&K administration Friday order a major overhaul of the police administration. The government announced over 50 transfers and postings in the top rung of the police department.

As per the order, Imtiaz Ismail Paray, awaiting orders of posting, is transferred and posted as SSP, Crime, Kashmir, vice Javid Ahmed Koul.

Javid Ahmed Koul, SSP, Crime, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as SSP, Traffic City, Srinagar, vice Al-Tahir Geelani.

Basant Kumar Rath, awaiting orders of posting, is posted as IGP (HG/CD/SDRF), against an available vacancy.

Garib Dass, awaiting orders of posting, is posted as IGP (Hqrs), PHQ, against an available vacancy.

Amit Kumar, awaiting orders of posting, is posted as DIG (Armed), Jammu, against an available vacancy.

Tejinder Singh, SSP, Jammu, is transferred and posted as AIG (Trainings & Policy), PHQ, vice Sameer Rekhi.

Rayees Mohammad Bhat, MG, Tech, PHQ, is transferred and posted as AIG (P&T), PHQ, vice Mubassir Latifi Ameer. He shall, however, continue to hold the charge of the post of AIG (Buildings), PHQ, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Dhar Patil, SSP, Kathua, is transferred and posted as SSP, Jammu vice Tejinder Singh.

Sandeep Choudhary, SP, Shopian, is transferred and posted as SP, Anantnag, vice Altaf Ahmed Khan.

Chandan Kohli, SP, Pulwama, is transferred and posted as SP, Rajouri, vice Yougal Kumar.

Ashish Kumar Mishra, SP Handwara, is transferred and posted as SP Pulwama, vice Chandan Kohli.

Amritpal Singh, SP, (North) Jammu, is transferred and posted as SP, Shopian, vice Sandeep Choudhary.

Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, SP (South), Srinagar, is transferred and posted as SP, Handwara, vice Ashish Kumar Mishra.

P.D. Nitya, ASP, Nehru Park, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as SP (North) Jammu, on officiating basis, vice Amritpal Singh.

Sheema Nabi Qasba, SDPO, R.S. Pura, is transferred and posted as SP, (East), Srinagar, on officiating basis, vice Dawood Ayoub.

Dr. Ajeet Singh, SSP (I) ZPHQ, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as SSP, CID Cell, New Delhi, against an available vacancy.

Altaf Ahmed Khan, SSP, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as SSP, APCR, Srinagar, relieving Shabir Nawab of the additional charge of the post.

Haseeb-Ur-Rehman, Principal, PTS, Manigam, is transferred and posted as SSP, Ramban, vice Anita Sharma.

Mubassir Latifi Ameer, AIG (P&T), PHQ, is transferred and posted as Commandant, IRP-15th Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Suhail Munawar Mir, SO to IGP, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Principal, PTS Manigam, vice Haseeb-Ur-Rehman.

Anita Sharma, SSP, Ramban, is transferred and posted as Commandant, IRP-14th Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Swarn Singh Kotwal, Commandant-IRP-6th Battalion, is transferred and posted as SSP, Security, Jammu, vice Ashok Kumar Sharma.

Sarneer Rekhi, AIG (Trainings & Policy), PHQ, is transferred and posted as SSP, PTWS, Jammu, vice Rajesh Bali.

Dr. Koshal Kumar, AIG (CIV), PHQ, is transferred and posted as Commandant, IRP-18th Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Ashok Kumar, Principal, PTTI, Vijaypur, is transferred and posted as SO to IGP, Jammu, vice Rajesh Kumar Sharma.

Mohd Yaseen Kichloo, Commandant, JKAP-4th Battalion, is transferred and posted as SSP, Security, Civil Secretariat, vice Rajinder Kumar Gupta.

Rajinder Kumar Gupta, SSP, Security, Civil Secretariat, is transferred and posted as Principal, PTTI, Vijaypur, vice Ashok Kumar.

Rajesh Kumar Sharma, SO to IGP, Jammu, is transferred and posted as OSD with Advisor (B) to the Lieutenant Governor. One post of SP from the overall cadre strength of JKPS is transferred for the purpose of drawal of salary of the officer.

Rajesh Bali, SSP, PTWS, Janunu, is transferred and posted as MG (CIV), PHQ, vice Dr. Koshal Kumar.

Mohd Arshad, SSP, Railway, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Commandant, IRP-12th Battalion, vice Mohd Sharief Chouhan.

Mohd Arif Reshu, Principal, CTC, Lethpora, is transferred and posted as SSP, Railways, Jammu, vice Mohd Arshad.

Javid Hassan Bhat, Divisional Commandant, Home Guards, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as SO to IGP Kashmir, vice Suhail Munawar Mir.

Bashir Ahmed Sofi, Commandant, SDRF- IS` Battalion, shall hold the charge of the post of Divisional Commandant, Home Guards, Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Ashok Kumar Sharma, SSP, Security, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Commandant, JKAP-4th Battalion (Security), vice Mohd Yaseen Kichloo.

Mohd Sharief Chouhan, Commandant, IRP 12th Battalion, is transferred and posted as SO to ADGP, Security, J&K, vice Sunil Raj.

Yougal Kumar, SP, Rajouri, is transferred and posted as Commandant, IRP-6th Battalion, vice Swarn Singh Kotwal.

Monika Sagar, Deputy Commandant, IRP-19th Battalion, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, IRP-18th Battalion (Camp Commander, Delhi).

Manzoor Ahmed Mir, awaiting orders of posting, is posted as SP Traffic (Rural), Kashmir, vice Muzaffar Ahmed Shah.

Amarjit Singh, SP, Enforcement, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as SO to IGP, Crime, J&K, vice Aftab Ahmed Sheikh.

Mohd Yousuf, Additional SP, Baramulla, is transferred and posted as Additional SP, Kulgam, vice Aijaz Ahmed Zargar. .

Rakesh Kumar, Deputy Commandant, IRP-12th Battalion, is transferred and posted as SO to IGP, Traffic, J&K, against an available vacancy.

Sunil Raj, SO to ADGP, Security, J&K, is transferred and posted as Commandant, JKAP.-7th Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Sukhdev Raj, Commandant, IRP- 14th Battalion, is transferred and posted as Commandant, JKAP-3rd Battalion (Security), against an available vacancy.

Amit Bhasin, SP, Security, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional SP, Traffic City, Jammu, vice Prab Dayal Sharma.

Sanjay Singh Rana, Deputy Commandant, IRP-5th Battalion, is transferred and posted as Commandant, JKAP-12th Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Sanjay Sharma, Deputy Commandant, IRP-12th Battalion, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, JKAP-8th Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Nasir Ahmed, Additional SP, Kishtwar, is transferred and posted as Additional SP, Security, Jammu, vice Amit Bhasin.

Prab Dayal Sharma, Additional SP, Traffic City, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional SP, CID, (SB), Jammu, vice Surjeet Kumar Bhagat.

Tahir Geelani, SP, Traffic City, Srinagar is transferred and posted as SP, (North), Srinagar, vice Sajjad Ahmed Shah.

Muzaffar Ahmed Shah, SP, Traffic Rural, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, IRP- 11th Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Sajjad Ahmed Shah, Additional SP, (North), Srinagar, is transferred and posted as SP, (South), Srinagar, vice Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy.

Raja Adil Harnid Ganaie, Additional SP, Poonch, is transferred and posted as SP, (Hqrs), Jammu, vice Farooq Qesar Malik.

Mushim Ahmed, SP, (West), Srinagar, is transferred and posted as SP, SSG, vice Shahzad Ahrned Salaria.

Shahzad Ahmed Salaria, SP, SSG, is transferred and posted as SP, (West), Srinagar, vice Mushirn .Aluned.

Aijaz Aluned Zargar, Additional SP, Kulgam, is transferred and posted as Additional SP, Kishtwar, vice Nasir Ahmed.

Farooq Qesar Malik, SP, (Hqrs), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional SP, Poonch, vice Raja Adil Hamid Ganaie.

Sudeet Kurnar Bhagat, Additional SP, CID, (SB), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional SP, Reasi, against an available vacancy.

Dawood Ayoub, SP, (East), Srinagar, is transferred and posted as SP, Enforcement, Srinagar, vice Amarjit Singh.

Aftab Ahmed Sheikh, SO to IGP, Crime, J&K, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, TICAP-6th Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Masroor Ahmed Mir, Additional SP, Security, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, IRP-10th Battalion, against an available vacancy.

Mukesh Kumar Kakkar, Deputy Commandant, JKAP-9th Battalion, is transferred and posted as Additional SP, Baramulla, vice Mohd Yousuf.