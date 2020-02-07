News
Low speed internet fails to cheer up e-commerce sector in Kashmir
Srinagar, Feb 7: Kashmir’s fledgling e-commerce sector continues to bleed as 2G internet has failed to resuscitate their business.
After nearly six month long wait, government relaxed restrictions by restoring low speed 2G internet. The e-commerce outlet owners, however, claim that their businesses have not reported any activity since their websites are not accessible to customers.
After restoration of 2G internet, only few e-commerce sites including global giant Amazon is functioning in the valley. Majority of the e-commerce sites don’t function either due to the low speed or they have not been included in the white- listed sites.
Umar Bin Ahmad, who ran an online venture `Modest Attire’ with global operations, said his business suffered more than 300 per cent loss after August 5.
“The restoration of 2G internet proved more harmful for e-commerce sector in Kashmir. We often get queries from our outside state based clients, who blame us for not responding to them. Kashmir’s e-commerce mostly functions on social media sites like Instagram, which too is blocked in the valley,” he said.
Ahmad said he couldn’t update his website and android application on low speed internet due to which he was losing his customer base. “Normally I would get at least 50-60 orders which have now fallen to just one per day,” he added.
Haseeb Ahmad who owns an online book shop Lal Chowk. in, said he has changed his mode of operation from online orders to SMS. “I would receive orders for almost 400 books every day. Now, I ship merely 100 books to different locations in Kashmir and other parts of the country. I now receive orders over a phone or via SMS,” he said.
Ahmad noted surprisingly, some global websites likely swiggy and zomato have been whitelisted despite the fact that they don’t function here. “Our sites do not feature in the whitelisted websites,” he said.
According to official figures, there are around 20,000 BSNL broadband connections in Kashmir valley and a majority of them are shut. Many of them provide internet services to offices, business establishments, shops and even government offices.
News
Transfers in police: Rath IG Home Guards; Paray SSP Crime, Koul SSP Traffic City
Srinagar, Feb 7: J&K administration Friday order a major overhaul of the police administration. The government announced over 50 transfers and postings in the top rung of the police department.
As per the order, Imtiaz Ismail Paray, awaiting orders of posting, is transferred and posted as SSP, Crime, Kashmir, vice Javid Ahmed Koul.
Javid Ahmed Koul, SSP, Crime, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as SSP, Traffic City, Srinagar, vice Al-Tahir Geelani.
Basant Kumar Rath, awaiting orders of posting, is posted as IGP (HG/CD/SDRF), against an available vacancy.
Garib Dass, awaiting orders of posting, is posted as IGP (Hqrs), PHQ, against an available vacancy.
Amit Kumar, awaiting orders of posting, is posted as DIG (Armed), Jammu, against an available vacancy.
Tejinder Singh, SSP, Jammu, is transferred and posted as AIG (Trainings & Policy), PHQ, vice Sameer Rekhi.
Rayees Mohammad Bhat, MG, Tech, PHQ, is transferred and posted as AIG (P&T), PHQ, vice Mubassir Latifi Ameer. He shall, however, continue to hold the charge of the post of AIG (Buildings), PHQ, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Dhar Patil, SSP, Kathua, is transferred and posted as SSP, Jammu vice Tejinder Singh.
Sandeep Choudhary, SP, Shopian, is transferred and posted as SP, Anantnag, vice Altaf Ahmed Khan.
Chandan Kohli, SP, Pulwama, is transferred and posted as SP, Rajouri, vice Yougal Kumar.
Ashish Kumar Mishra, SP Handwara, is transferred and posted as SP Pulwama, vice Chandan Kohli.
Amritpal Singh, SP, (North) Jammu, is transferred and posted as SP, Shopian, vice Sandeep Choudhary.
Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, SP (South), Srinagar, is transferred and posted as SP, Handwara, vice Ashish Kumar Mishra.
P.D. Nitya, ASP, Nehru Park, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as SP (North) Jammu, on officiating basis, vice Amritpal Singh.
Sheema Nabi Qasba, SDPO, R.S. Pura, is transferred and posted as SP, (East), Srinagar, on officiating basis, vice Dawood Ayoub.
Dr. Ajeet Singh, SSP (I) ZPHQ, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as SSP, CID Cell, New Delhi, against an available vacancy.
Altaf Ahmed Khan, SSP, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as SSP, APCR, Srinagar, relieving Shabir Nawab of the additional charge of the post.
Haseeb-Ur-Rehman, Principal, PTS, Manigam, is transferred and posted as SSP, Ramban, vice Anita Sharma.
Mubassir Latifi Ameer, AIG (P&T), PHQ, is transferred and posted as Commandant, IRP-15th Battalion, against an available vacancy.
Suhail Munawar Mir, SO to IGP, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Principal, PTS Manigam, vice Haseeb-Ur-Rehman.
Anita Sharma, SSP, Ramban, is transferred and posted as Commandant, IRP-14th Battalion, against an available vacancy.
Swarn Singh Kotwal, Commandant-IRP-6th Battalion, is transferred and posted as SSP, Security, Jammu, vice Ashok Kumar Sharma.
Sarneer Rekhi, AIG (Trainings & Policy), PHQ, is transferred and posted as SSP, PTWS, Jammu, vice Rajesh Bali.
Dr. Koshal Kumar, AIG (CIV), PHQ, is transferred and posted as Commandant, IRP-18th Battalion, against an available vacancy.
Ashok Kumar, Principal, PTTI, Vijaypur, is transferred and posted as SO to IGP, Jammu, vice Rajesh Kumar Sharma.
Mohd Yaseen Kichloo, Commandant, JKAP-4th Battalion, is transferred and posted as SSP, Security, Civil Secretariat, vice Rajinder Kumar Gupta.
Rajinder Kumar Gupta, SSP, Security, Civil Secretariat, is transferred and posted as Principal, PTTI, Vijaypur, vice Ashok Kumar.
Rajesh Kumar Sharma, SO to IGP, Jammu, is transferred and posted as OSD with Advisor (B) to the Lieutenant Governor. One post of SP from the overall cadre strength of JKPS is transferred for the purpose of drawal of salary of the officer.
Rajesh Bali, SSP, PTWS, Janunu, is transferred and posted as MG (CIV), PHQ, vice Dr. Koshal Kumar.
Mohd Arshad, SSP, Railway, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Commandant, IRP-12th Battalion, vice Mohd Sharief Chouhan.
Mohd Arif Reshu, Principal, CTC, Lethpora, is transferred and posted as SSP, Railways, Jammu, vice Mohd Arshad.
Javid Hassan Bhat, Divisional Commandant, Home Guards, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as SO to IGP Kashmir, vice Suhail Munawar Mir.
Bashir Ahmed Sofi, Commandant, SDRF- IS` Battalion, shall hold the charge of the post of Divisional Commandant, Home Guards, Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Ashok Kumar Sharma, SSP, Security, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Commandant, JKAP-4th Battalion (Security), vice Mohd Yaseen Kichloo.
Mohd Sharief Chouhan, Commandant, IRP 12th Battalion, is transferred and posted as SO to ADGP, Security, J&K, vice Sunil Raj.
Yougal Kumar, SP, Rajouri, is transferred and posted as Commandant, IRP-6th Battalion, vice Swarn Singh Kotwal.
Monika Sagar, Deputy Commandant, IRP-19th Battalion, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, IRP-18th Battalion (Camp Commander, Delhi).
Manzoor Ahmed Mir, awaiting orders of posting, is posted as SP Traffic (Rural), Kashmir, vice Muzaffar Ahmed Shah.
Amarjit Singh, SP, Enforcement, Srinagar, is transferred and posted as SO to IGP, Crime, J&K, vice Aftab Ahmed Sheikh.
Mohd Yousuf, Additional SP, Baramulla, is transferred and posted as Additional SP, Kulgam, vice Aijaz Ahmed Zargar. .
Rakesh Kumar, Deputy Commandant, IRP-12th Battalion, is transferred and posted as SO to IGP, Traffic, J&K, against an available vacancy.
Sunil Raj, SO to ADGP, Security, J&K, is transferred and posted as Commandant, JKAP.-7th Battalion, against an available vacancy.
Sukhdev Raj, Commandant, IRP- 14th Battalion, is transferred and posted as Commandant, JKAP-3rd Battalion (Security), against an available vacancy.
Amit Bhasin, SP, Security, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional SP, Traffic City, Jammu, vice Prab Dayal Sharma.
Sanjay Singh Rana, Deputy Commandant, IRP-5th Battalion, is transferred and posted as Commandant, JKAP-12th Battalion, against an available vacancy.
Sanjay Sharma, Deputy Commandant, IRP-12th Battalion, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, JKAP-8th Battalion, against an available vacancy.
Nasir Ahmed, Additional SP, Kishtwar, is transferred and posted as Additional SP, Security, Jammu, vice Amit Bhasin.
Prab Dayal Sharma, Additional SP, Traffic City, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional SP, CID, (SB), Jammu, vice Surjeet Kumar Bhagat.
Tahir Geelani, SP, Traffic City, Srinagar is transferred and posted as SP, (North), Srinagar, vice Sajjad Ahmed Shah.
Muzaffar Ahmed Shah, SP, Traffic Rural, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, IRP- 11th Battalion, against an available vacancy.
Sajjad Ahmed Shah, Additional SP, (North), Srinagar, is transferred and posted as SP, (South), Srinagar, vice Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy.
Raja Adil Harnid Ganaie, Additional SP, Poonch, is transferred and posted as SP, (Hqrs), Jammu, vice Farooq Qesar Malik.
Mushim Ahmed, SP, (West), Srinagar, is transferred and posted as SP, SSG, vice Shahzad Ahrned Salaria.
Shahzad Ahmed Salaria, SP, SSG, is transferred and posted as SP, (West), Srinagar, vice Mushirn .Aluned.
Aijaz Aluned Zargar, Additional SP, Kulgam, is transferred and posted as Additional SP, Kishtwar, vice Nasir Ahmed.
Farooq Qesar Malik, SP, (Hqrs), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional SP, Poonch, vice Raja Adil Hamid Ganaie.
Sudeet Kurnar Bhagat, Additional SP, CID, (SB), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Additional SP, Reasi, against an available vacancy.
Dawood Ayoub, SP, (East), Srinagar, is transferred and posted as SP, Enforcement, Srinagar, vice Amarjit Singh.
Aftab Ahmed Sheikh, SO to IGP, Crime, J&K, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, TICAP-6th Battalion, against an available vacancy.
Masroor Ahmed Mir, Additional SP, Security, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant, IRP-10th Battalion, against an available vacancy.
Mukesh Kumar Kakkar, Deputy Commandant, JKAP-9th Battalion, is transferred and posted as Additional SP, Baramulla, vice Mohd Yousuf.
News
LG for scientific planning of preservation of Dal Lake
SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 06: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today called for comprehensive and scientific planning for preservation of Dal Lake and directed the officers to take concrete steps for beautification and conservation of the lake.
The Lt Governor made these directions while inspecting various sites along the banks of Dal Lake. He was accompanied by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan; Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam; Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmed Khan; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; Vice Chairman SDA, Vikas Kundal and Vice Chairman LAWDA, Tufail Matto and other senior officers.
The Lt Governor observed that notifying the Dal and other lakes and wetlands as eco-sensitive zones would provide more authority to the law enforcement agencies to act against violators and take steps for conservation of lake and catchment area. He stressed for greater community participation and ownership in lake conservation. He also called for safeguarding the landmass and area of other wetlands in the city.
Regarding the proposed construction of western foreshore road, the officers informed the Lt Governor that it would not only allow smooth movement of traffic around the Dal Lake, but would also facilitate physical delineation of the lake boundary on the western shore on the pattern of Northern Foreshore road. Further, it will prevent any kind of encroachments in Saidakadal, Rainawari, Khanyaar, Nowpora and Hazratbal areas.
The Lt Governor sought details about the alignment of the road and about the proposed acquisition of land on both sides of the road. He also sought details about the functioning of the Sewerage Treatment Plants at Lam, Habbak, Brarinambal, Hazratbal and Nallah Amir Khan.
During the tour, the Lt Governor directed the officers to develop the vacant spaces around the Dal lake as recreational spots, eating points and beautification with proper planning. Regarding the beautification of Dal banks, he directed for completion of installation of lighting system and ensure its functioning before start of the tourism season. He also inspected the Dal-side pedestrian pathway being constructed under smart city and heritage lighting, and asked for installation of modern street furniture for visitors and also construction of footpath on other side in similar pattern. He also called for development of available open spaces.
Later, the Lt Governor visited Hazratbal shrine and directed the officers to pace up the ongoing beautification project of the revered shrine.
News
In a first: Satellite-based monitoring system to check illegal mining
Srinagar, Feb 7: For the first time, a satellite-based monitoring system will be introduced in Jammu and Kashmir to check illegal mining activities.
Despite the court ban, the practice of illegal sand mining has been going on unabated in J&K.
With an aim to clampdown more severely against the growing sand mafia, the Department of Geology and Mining Jammu and Kashmir is coming with the IT based mining surveillance system under the new guidelines issued by Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change to check illegal sand mining.
The guidelines were released last month to focus on the effective monitoring of sand mining from the identification of sand mineral sources to its dispatch and end-use by consumers and the general public and looks at a uniform protocol for the whole country.
In J&K, the surveillance system will enable the department in getting a satellite view of quarrying sites and any illegal activity taking place.
An official of the Geological and Mining Department said the move is aimed to curb illegal mining without human intervention and subjectivity.
“This will be done through constantly monitor mining with drones, aerial surveys, and setting up dedicated task forces at district levels,” he said.
The official noted that IT based mining surveillance system has capacity to check any unusual activity such illegal mining at a region of 500 meters around the existing mining lease boundary.
“Data from the satellite is super imposed on a digital map of mining lease area in regular intervals to detect activities outside the mining lease area. This way, we will get to know if any excavation has happened within 500 meters of the mining lease boundary,” said the official.
However, the environmental experts of the valley said technology alone cannot help in curbing illegal sand mining.
Senior Professor at University of Kashmir wishing not be named said that technology is not 100 percent foolproof.
“Sometimes even a high resolution satellite image can’t give you an exact idea on how much of the sand material whether it is gravel or bajra has been extracted. One has to physically go to the site and verify. Second, in order to understand a satellite image, a technological expert is required, he said.
The professor said in the later stage someone has to validate the finding of the picture.
“This can be done by going to the area of sand extraction. So, it is important that monitoring of the mining activities be done both manually and technologically,” he added.
Despite calling repeatedly, Director Geology and Mining, J&K, Vikas Sharma was unavailable for the comments.