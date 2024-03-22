‘Lok Sabha polls’: BJP Gen Sec flags off party vistaraks

SRINAGAR: Ashok Koul, as the General Secretary (Organization) of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Jammu & Kashmir, initiated the deployment of party Vistaraks (full-time workers) for the upcoming elections across various regions of the state.

A BJP statement said the event, which was held here on Friday, saw the launch of these Vistaraks from Church Lane, Srinagar.

Accompanied by senior party leaders, Ashok Koul led the flagging-off ceremony for a group of Vistaraks assigned to different Parliamentary constituencies, tasked with reaching out to the grassroots level up to the booth level.

Notable figures present included Spokesperson Altaf Thakur, Media Incharge Kashmir Adv Sajid Yousuf Shah, Social Media Incharge Kashmir Sahil Bashir, State Office Secretary Salinder Singh, Senior Leader Showkat Qayoor, Protocol Incharge Kashmir Mohd Aqeel, and District President Srinagar Ashok Bhat.

During his address, Ashok Koul emphasized the significance of these Vistaraks, highlighting their responsibilities which encompass engaging with local leaders, assessing organizational structures, verifying voter lists, and actively participating in election campaigns until the vote counting day.

Koul reiterated the party’s reliance on these full-time workers to address organizational challenges, identify areas requiring attention, and bolster the party’s presence at the grassroots level. He commended their unwavering commitment, particularly in remote regions, towards advancing the party’s objectives on the ground.