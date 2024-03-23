‘Lok Sabha poll’: BJP Gen Secy holds preparatory meeting

SRINAGAR: The meeting was chaired by Ashok Koul, State General Secretary Organisation Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh and witnessed the participation of leaders, including Veer Saraf, Mudasir Wani, Sajad Raina, Bilal Parray, Salinder Singh, Choudhary Roshan Din, Sheikh Bashir, Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat, Rumaisa Wani, and Showkat Qayoor.

The primary objective of the meeting was to formulate a comprehensive plan of action to ensure the party’s robust presence and effective campaigning across all constituencies in the region. Discussions focused on strengthening grassroots-level outreach, mobilizing party cadres and devising targeted strategies to connect with diverse segments of the electorate.

Ashok Koul emphasized the significance of these upcoming elections as a pivotal moment for the BJP to reinforce its commitment to the development and progress of Jammu and Kashmir. He urged all attendees to work in unison, leveraging their collective strength and expertise to achieve resounding success at the polls.

The leaders present at the meeting expressed their unwavering determination to take the BJP’s message of inclusive growth, transparent governance and unwavering dedication to the people of Jammu and Kashmir to every corner of the region. They vowed to leave no stone unturned in their efforts to ensure a decisive victory for the party.