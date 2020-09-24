LOC trade: NIA conduct fresh raids at multiple locations in Srinagar

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency on Thursday morning conducted raids in different areas of Srinagar city.

Official sources said that NIA sleuths, accompanied by paramilitary CRPF and police, raided the house of Zahoor Ahmad Bhat at Wazir bagh Srinagar, Bashir Ahmad Lone at Hokersar near Doon International School and Arif Ahmad Misger and fazal ul haq of Bag-i-Sundar Chattabal area of Srinagar, all of whom are associated with LOC trade.

Pertinently, as per reports NIA and Enforcement Directorate (ED) have arrested about 30 traders and separatists in connection with militancy funding.

The Cross-LoC trade between Srinagar and Muzaffarabad, capital of Pakistan-administered-Kashmir (PaK) was stopped by Centre in March 2019.

Searches were going on when report was filed in—(KNO)