SRINAGAR: Tollywood is reimagining paradise with a new feel and charm.

Samantha of O Antava fame and Vijay Deverkonda of Arjun Reddy fame are arriving in Kashmir this week to shoot their next Telugu movie.

The movie was launched in Hyderabad on Thursday. The untitled movie is directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film will be bankrolled by Mynthri Movies. Vijay is currently waiting for the release of Liger.

Vijay’s Arjun Reddy' broke all records at the box office. Late it was remade in Hindi. It was titled Kabir Singh’ and Shahid Kapoor stepped into the shoes of Vijay Deverkonda in a Hindi remake.

Popular Telugu actress Samantha’s O Antava’ item number in Pushpa-The Rising’ was a raging hit across all platforms. She also played the character of a Tamil militant in `The Family Man- season 2′.

Vijay and Samantha will be arriving in Kashmir this week for the first shooting schedule. The shoot is set to begin on April 25. Later they will travel to Hyderabad, Vizag, and Alleppey for the next schedule.

In 2020, Malayalam film ‘Janeman’ was extensively shot in Gulmarg.

Last year, the J&K government unveiled its maiden Film Policy to revive the bond between filmmakers and Kashmir. This time the focus is not only on Bollywood. Filmmakers from the south have also factored in while devising the Policy.

India is the world’s largest film producer, producing over 1,986 films per year with Tamil (304), Telugu (294), and Hindi (364) being the three largest film-producing languages. India is the 4th largest film market in the world which generates $ 2.1 billion of theatrical revenue, contributing 4% to worldwide theatrical revenue in 2015.

With OTT platforms overtaking the television entertainment business, the government honchos have also tried to lure content creators by doling out incentives and subsidies.

Under the Jammu and Kashmir Film Policy 2021, filmmakers will be provided a subsidy of Rs. one Cr or 25% of the Cost of Production (COP) for the first film shooting in the Union territory. The only criterion is that 50 percent of shooting should be held in J&K. Similarly, the filmmakers will be provided a subsidy of Rs. 1.50 Cr or 25% of the COP. However, a minimum of 50% of the total shooting days should be held in J&K.

For shooting the second movie, filmmakers would be provided a subsidy of Rs 1.25 crore or 25% of COP. The only criterion is that 50 percent of shooting should be held in J&K. Likewise, those shooting 75 percent of their second film in J&K will be provided a subsidy of Rs. 1.75 Cr or 25% of COP.

Filmmakers who would shoot the third movie in J&K will be provided subsidy up to Rs. 1.50 Cr or 25% of COP. However, 50 percent of total shooting days should be in J&K. Those shooting 75 percent of their second film in J&K will be provided a subsidy of Rs two Cr or 25% of COP whichever is lower.