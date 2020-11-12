Lights, Camera, Action! Filmmakers come calling to re-imagine Kashmir post-COVID lockdown

Srinagar: For a change, filmmakers are reimagining paradise with a new feel and charm.

Film crews are making a beeline to Kashmir as life is gradually limping back to normal post-COVID lockdown.

From music videos to web-series to a documentary for the Discovery channel, filmmakers have resumed shooting in Kashmir after the easing of the lockdown.

“Earlier, mostly film crews would come here but now different types of shootings are taking place post-Covid-19 lockdown. We recently shot a docu-drama ‘Lost essence of India’ for the Discovery channel that was produced by Salt Media, Mumbai anchored by Meiyang Chang (of Indian idol fame),” line producer for the ‘Lost essence of India’ Sheikh Abdul Wahid told The Kashmir Monitor.

Time to hit the road again for the #LostEssenceOfIndia . And when the road leads to #Kashmir, you can bet it's going to be a beautiful one. Agree? I know you do 🤗🗻🤗



Episode 2 on 10th November @discoverychannelin @JandKTourism #JammuAndKashmir #DalLake #Naranag #Narabal pic.twitter.com/bs0OQCK4TV — Ｍｉｓｔｅｒ Ｃｈａｎｇ (@MeiyangChang) November 8, 2020

Wahid said a few ad films and a web-series were also shot here recently. “Besides, several Punjabi songs and Kashmiri music video ‘Janaan’ directed by Danish Renzu that had popular singers, Noor Mohammad and Irfaan Bukhari were released by the Zee Music Company,” he said.

Wahid said more film shoots were on cards in the Valley. “We are having more shoots in the coming months ranging from music videos to web-series. Kashmir has always been a preferred location for film crews,” he said.

Wahid noted a sequence for Netflix original “Freedom” produced and directed by Dibakar Banerjee was also shot here last month.

Bollywood actor Yuvika Chaudhary, who recently shot for a Punjabi music video here said she would like to visit Kashmir again.

Bollywood actress Yuvika Chaudhary during a song shoot in Kashmir

“This is the most beautiful place I have ever seen in my life and I would love to visit Kashmir for shootings in the future as well. Kashmir is the perfect place for the film shootings and I want more Bollywood and Punjabi film units should visit here,” she said.

Shah Faisal Khan, the line producer for the Punjabi song that starred Yuvika, said more songs were likely to be shot in the Valley. “We are making best efforts to bring films and songs to Kashmir,” he said.