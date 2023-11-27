SRINAGAR: The Srinagar Meteorological Centre has predicted the possibility of light rain or snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir on November 29 and 30.

The weather is anticipated to be generally cloudy, with sporadic occurrences of light rain or snow on November 27 and 28, followed by more widespread precipitation from November 29 to 30. According to the Meteorological Office, the weather is projected to be partly cloudy from December 1 to 5.

Despite a slight rise in temperatures, cold conditions persisted in the Kashmir Valley, where fog affected various areas, including Srinagar’s Dal Lake, on Sunday. Due to cloud cover, the minimum temperature increased in several stations across the Kashmir Division.