In a tribute to the Father of the Nation on Gandhi Jayanti, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi along with a Charkha installation at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar. The event was a profound acknowledgment of Mahatma Gandhi’s enduring legacy and the pivotal role played by the Charkha in India’s struggle for independence.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the unveiling ceremony, the Lt. Governor emphasized Mahatma Gandhi’s profound belief in the Charkha as a symbol of self-sufficiency, economic freedom, and unity between the affluent and underprivileged. He stated, “Pujya Bapu always believed that the message of Charkha’s circumference is much broader than its tangible circumference. The goal of the Charkha is to serve mankind, to live without hurting others, to create an inseparable bond between the rich and the poor, capital and labour.”

The Charkha played a crucial role in Gandhi’s campaign against British Rule and became an emblem of the Swadeshi movement. It signified self-reliance and economic autonomy for India.

Paying heartfelt tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, the Lt. Governor underscored that Gandhi’s principles were universal and applicable to all of humanity. He expressed hope that the government officials would draw inspiration from Gandhi’s ideals and work relentlessly for the dignity of every citizen, equality, social justice, and the development of a self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir.

Furthermore, the Lt. Governor reaffirmed the Administration’s commitment to transforming villages into centers of socio-economic growth, thereby enhancing the lives of rural communities. He stated, “Today, villages in Jammu and Kashmir are witnessing unprecedented growth due to the availability of various sources of income. New entrepreneurs are starting their new innings from villages. In terms of basic facilities, the gaps between the village and the city are disappearing.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In line with Mahatma Gandhi’s principles, Jammu & Kashmir had established 21,640 manufacturing and service units in villages during the 2021-22 period with the assistance of KVIC, providing employment opportunities to more than 1.73 lakh individuals. Additionally, over 10,628 new units were installed in the last fiscal year.

The Lt. Governor extended his congratulations to the Jammu & Kashmir Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) for their efforts in installing the Mahatma Gandhi statue and Charkha. He called for collective efforts from all stakeholders to promote Swadeshi products and highlighted the need to support urban Self Help Groups engaged in Khadi production, which has gained popularity among the youth as a fashion statement.