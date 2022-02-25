Uttar Pradesh: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha escaped unhurt in a car accident in Varanasi Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning.

He was on his way from Varanasi to his hometown Ghazipur. His car collided with an iron pillar installed on the slope of the Rajghat bridge (Malviya Bridge).

n the mishap, the left side of the car was damaged while one wheel of the car was also punctured, reports said while Sinha who escaped unhurt in the incident, was sent to the destination in another car.

Ramnagar police station in-charge Inspector Ashwini Pandey said that no one was hurt in the accident.

Sinha is scheduled to address election rallies in different assembly constituencies including Ghazipur’s Zamania, Muhammadabad today.