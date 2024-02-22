English | اردو و
LG Sinha Conducts On-Site Inspection, Reviews Ongoing Construction of Transit Accommodation at Zewan

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducted on-site inspection and reviewed ongoing construction work of the transit accommodation for PM Package employees at Zewan.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to complete 10 Blocks comprising 240 residential units by March 20, 2024.

He further directed the officials for installation of CCTV cameras, and to complete the work on the approach road to the Transit Accommodation and boundary wall, simultaneously.

It was informed that over 70 percent target under the project has been achieved with the completion of civil works on 26 blocks comprising 624 flats.

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh Vidhi Kumar Birdi, IGP Kashmir, Dr. Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat, Deputy Commissioner Srinagar and other senior officials were present.

